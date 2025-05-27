Russian Il-20 spy plane monitors Ukraine from Belarus airspace

A Russian electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft was observed operating in Belarusian airspace for the first time in years, according to open-source intelligence group eRadar.

The aircraft, an Il-20 “Coot” outfitted with side-looking radar and signal intelligence equipment, was reportedly conducting operations near the Belarus–Ukraine border. The flight path suggests a mission focused on monitoring Ukrainian air defense assets in the country’s western regions.

The Il-20, manufactured by Ilyushin and introduced in the late Cold War era, is equipped with a suite of surveillance systems, including radar, infrared sensors, and communications intercept equipment. The platform is used by the Russian Aerospace Forces primarily for long-range battlefield surveillance and signals intelligence.

According to eRadar, the appearance of this aircraft over Belarus indicates a renewed focus by Russia on electronic surveillance in support of its military operations in Ukraine. The group reported that the Il-20’s radar track was visible on public flight-tracking systems during its flight on May 27.

The Il-20’s deployment comes amid increased Russian aerial reconnaissance along Ukraine’s northern and western borders, particularly near regions that have seen recent air defense activity and Ukrainian deployments.

Analysts believe the mission may be aimed at detecting radar emissions and electronic signatures from Western-supplied systems.

Ukraine has significantly expanded its air defense network with Western support since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, deploying NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Patriot systems across multiple regions. The use of reconnaissance aircraft to map these systems is part of standard Russian military doctrine, especially ahead of potential air strikes or coordinated electronic warfare operations.