Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Russian BTR-82A personnel carrier blown up by anti-tank mine

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
A dramatic video has emerged online of a Russian BTR-82A wheeled armored personnel carrier being blown up by an anti-tank mine.

In the footage, the wheeled armored vehicle can be seen being engulfed in flames and going up in smoke – a still-living driver is also visible.

This footage has not yet been verified and the location is currently unconfirmed, but sources said that BTR-82A was destroyed after running over Ukrainian anti-tank landmines near Vuhledar, Donetsk region.

“A BTR-82A was given the mission to support the infantry in an attack and an anti-tank mine exploded. The commander and driver died,” the message added.

The town of Vuhledar, meaning “gift of coal,” has emerged as a critical hot spot in the fight for the Donetsk province that would give both sides — the Ukrainian forces who hold the urban center, and the Russians positioned in the suburbs — a tactical upper hand in the greater battle for the Donbas region.

