Sunday, January 16, 2022
Russian-backed militants send more tanks to frontline positions of Ukrainian army

By Dylan Malyasov
Russian-backed militants have deployed additional 275 combat vehicles, including main battle tanks and artillery systems, closer to frontline positions of the Ukrainian army on the country’s war-torn east, according to the press office of the Joint Forces Operation.

“During the past 24hrs, an additional 275 combat vehicles of the Russian-backed forces, which were stationed in violation of the Minsk Agreements [agreements which sought to end the war in the Donbas region of Ukraine.], were additionally detected and recorded at the temporarily occupied territory,” the news release says.

The full itemized list from the Joint Forces Operation statement is as follows:

In particular, in the zone “1 Army Corps”, a total of weapons and military equipment 37 units, including:
• in the area of ​​NOVOSELIVKA (31 km from the frontline) – tanks of unknown type (7 units);
• in the area of ​​TERNOVE (57 km from the frontline) – tanks of unknown type (7 units); artillery systems (9 units), armoured vehicles (14 units).

In the area of ​​the so-called “2nd Army Corps”, a total of weapons and military equipment 238 units, including:
• near BUGAIVKA (37 km from the frontline) – 2S1 “Gvosdika” 122mm self-propelled howitzers (14 units), D-30 122mm howitzers (12 units); T-72 tanks (1 unit), T-64 tanks (13 units)
• near SADOVYY (57 km from the frontline) – towed howitzers (6 units);
• near SHYMSHYNIVKA (27 km from the frontline) – tanks of unknown type (10 units);
• near  MIUSYNSK (62 km from the frontline) – artillery systems (15 units), towed howitzers (10 units), tanks of unknown type (19 units).

Also noted is that the work of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) at the temporarily occupied territories was accompanied by difficulties from the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near VASYLIVKA.

In addition, short-range SMM UAVs were affected by GPS interference during flights over areas near VASYLIVKA, KASHTANOVE and KALINOVE.

