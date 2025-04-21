Russian authorities seize military gear bound for China

Authorities in Moscow have reported a growing number of attempts by Chinese nationals to smuggle Russian military gear out of the country, Russian state-aligned outlet Izvestia has reported.

According to sources within Russian law enforcement, “There is a growing number of illegal operations involving the export of military and dual-use goods.” Officials say the equipment is often smuggled using postal services and legal loopholes.

In mid-April, Moscow police detained a Chinese citizen shortly after he attempted to ship two tactical vests, including the Ratnik model with a 6Sh117 patrol backpack. According to reports, the same individual had already successfully sent two 6B45 general-purpose body armor units, along with combat backpacks and other military gear to China.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Earlier, in December 2024, a 27-year-old Chinese student in Moscow was arrested for storing military equipment in his university dormitory. Items recovered included ballistic plates, shell casings, and body armor. During questioning, he claimed the items were legally purchased via online classified platforms.

The Moscow Times has noted that these incidents point to a broader trend of interest from Chinese nationals in Russian military equipment. While some authorities suspect industrial espionage, others point to a strong and growing military reenactment community in parts of Asia. These groups often seek authentic combat gear from ongoing global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has yet to clarify whether further arrests or legislative responses are planned.