Russian atomic cannons move closer to Ukraine’s border

Russia has not let up with a military build-up along the border with Ukraine and deployed to border areas its 203-mm self-propelled guns, that could fire tactical nuclear shells.

Social media users posted videos showing 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery guns at Vesela Lopan, Belgorod region, just 17 kilometers (10 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Some experts said that this ic could be an upgrade version of an artillery system, called 2S7M “Malka”.

The 2S7 self-propelled gun, known popularly as the “Soviet atomic cannon”, can carry up to four 203 mm nuclear shells that could eliminate targets at a range of 37.5 km.

According to GlobalSecurity.org, 2C7 “Peony” is designed to suppress and eliminate nuclear weapons (SJA), artillery, mortars, equipment, rear, command posts, enemy manpower.

The main purpose of this self-propelled gun, which went into operation in 1975, was the suppression of enemy rear lines, the destruction of particularly important nuclear weapons and facilities in tactical depths up to 50 kilometers away.

The 2S7 ‘Pion’ self-propelled gun developed in the 1980s and still considered as one of the most powerful cannons in the world.

On top of that, Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday warned a nuclear war could break out if Ukraine joins NATO and accused the West of ‘complete disregard for our concerns’ hours after talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow.