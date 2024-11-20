type here...

Russian anti-drone rifle uses construction foam as key component

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian specialists recently conducted an in-depth analysis of the captured Russian-made anti-drone rifle, the PARS-S ‘Stepashka,’ revealing significant findings that have raised eyebrows among defense analysts.

The analysis, led by radio technology specialist Serhiy Beskrestnov, also known as Serhiy Flash, uncovered some unexpected design and material choices that cast doubt on the product’s supposed sophistication.

Beskrestnov published detailed photographs of the rifle’s internal components, showing the unconventional methods used by Russian developers. According to Beskrestnov, it was not surprising to see a mix of foreign-made components within the system, a feature often observed in Russian defense technology. However, what truly caught the experts’ attention was the use of construction foam—commonly used for home insulation—to secure key internal parts, including antenna blocks and batteries.

The anti-drone rifle, designed by the Russian company “Lokatsyonnaya masterskaya,” was initially advertised as a cutting-edge solution for countering popular quadcopter drones such as the DJI Mavic. The Stepashka system boasts a suppression range of up to 1.5 kilometers, weighs 9.6 kilograms, and can operate for up to two hours. It can be used both in a stationary position, mounted on a tripod, or in a mobile role.

Captures via Telegram
Captures via Telegram
Captures via Telegram

The state-run media in Russia had promoted the ‘Stepashka’ as a symbol of innovation and high-tech capabilities, intended to provide superior drone countermeasures. However, the discovery of foreign-made components—combined with the unconventional mounting methods using foam—suggests a less polished product than what was previously claimed.

