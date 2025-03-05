Russian air defense radar burns on highway

A high-value Russian air defense radar was engulfed in flames in occupied Crimea.

Footage shared online shows the burning 96L6 radar system, which supports S-300 and S-400 missile batteries, on the roadside of the Yevpatoria highway near the city of Saky.

According to reports from the Ukrainian defense publication Militarnyi, the fire erupted while the system was being transported. The cause remains unknown, but video footage indicates that the flames spread from behind the vehicle’s cabin, an area housing the engine and transmission components.

The 96L6 radar is a critical element of Russia’s air defense infrastructure, providing tracking and target acquisition for high-altitude and mid-range aerial threats. The fire completely consumed the radar’s antenna module, which contains sensitive electronic components essential to its functionality.

The damage sustained in the fire will render the system inoperable, requiring extensive repairs or complete replacement.

This incident adds to Russia’s growing list of equipment losses during the war in Ukraine. Open-source intelligence analysts from Oryx have documented at least three destroyed 96L6 radars since the conflict began. The destruction or malfunction of these radars weakens Russia’s ability to detect and engage aerial threats, potentially exposing its air defense network to further vulnerabilities.

While it remains unclear whether the fire was due to mechanical failure, poor maintenance, or external interference, the event highlights ongoing challenges faced by Russian forces in maintaining and deploying their air defense assets.