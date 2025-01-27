Ukraine hits critical Russian radar in precision strike

Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully blown up a Russian 96L6E radar, a critical component of the S-400 (SA-21 Growler) and S-300 (SA-20 Gargoyle) air defense systems, in a targeted strike.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces released footage capturing the moment the radar system was located and destroyed.

The 96L6E radar, described as a high-altitude and medium-range detection platform, plays a pivotal role in the Russian air defense network. It is used to detect and track aerial targets, including high-altitude threats, and serves as the primary radar system for providing target data to the S-400 and S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

The video released by Ukrainian forces shows the radar engulfed in flames following a direct hit. Reports indicate that the radar crew was inside the vehicle at the time of the strike, resulting in injuries among the personnel.

The 96L6E radar, known as a “high-altitude detector,” is an advanced radar designed to provide precise measurements of target coordinates, including azimuth, elevation, and distance. It operates autonomously or as part of an integrated air defense system, providing targeting information to systems like the S-300PMU, S-300PMU-1, and S-300PMU-2, S-400 (S-300PMU-3).

In addition to its primary role, the 96L6E can integrate with automated control systems such as “Baikal-1E,” “Senezh-M1E,” and other radar and control centers like “Osnova-1E” and “Pole-E.” Its destruction represents a substantial setback for Russia’s air defense capability, as the system serves as a key element in detecting and engaging airborne threats.

The destruction of the radar is a blow to the Russian military, as the S-400 and S-300 systems rely heavily on radars like the 96L6E for early warning and tracking capabilities. Without these radars, the effectiveness of these missile systems is significantly diminished, leaving gaps in air defense coverage.