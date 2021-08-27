Russian Aerospace Forces Su-24 plane crashed near Perm

Details are still limited, but a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-24 Fencer combat jet has crashed in the city of Perm, near the Ural Mountains.

According to local media, Su-24 crashed Friday while during a scheduled flight for repairs.

“While flying to an aircraft repair company for scheduled repairs, a Su-24 plane crashed 95 kilometers [59 miles] west of the city of Perm. According to a report from the site, the pilots ejected,” the military district said in a statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A helicopter has been sent to evacuate pilots after the plane crashed in a wooded area.

“The ejected pilots, according to preliminary data, survived,” a spokesperson of the emergency services said.