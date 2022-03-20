Russia uses western components for its combat vehicles

Russian defense companies that manufacture armored vehicles and trucks are using western components to equip their military vehicles.

As Infocar.ua reported, Ukrainian experts found Bosch, ZF Group, Danfoss and MANN + HUMMEL systems in Russian military vehicles which fell into the hands of Ukrainian Soldiers since the Kremlin’s invasion began.

“It all started with the fact that they asked the military to see what was under the hood of the Tigr [Russian armored utility vehicle], and they found German spare parts there,” said Deputy Minister Chief Digital Transformation Officer at the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, Konstantin Koshelenko.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also added that such western systems were found in Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system.

“We carefully checked everything with the experts, and a few days later I went on the air of the largest German talk show Anne Will. On this specific example, he told 4 million viewers about how German technology helped build the Russian military machine for years, which is waging a barbaric war of conquest against the Ukrainian people,” Dmytro Kuleba said.

Meanwhile, the scandal in Germany with the help of diplomats and journalists has grown to the scale of a government investigation.

Bosch has officially announced: “Due to the fact that Bosch products – contrary to local contractual agreements – could be used for non-civilian purposes, we have stopped supplying components for trucks to Russia and Russian customers.” In addition, a complete halt to production at Russian plants, including a household goods plant in St. Petersburg, is expected.

ZF company also said that all deliveries to Russia had been suspended since early March. And since August 1, 2014, ZF has not supplied Russia with spare parts for vehicles that can be used by the military. Therefore, the “Tigers” should not have elements of the manufacturer.

The company says: “ZF hilt (charitable non-profit organization ZF) has launched an unprecedented action of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. ZF condemns this war. ZF operates not only in strict compliance with international sanctions, but, importantly, high ethical standards. Our thoughts with the Ukrainian people and all the victims of this war. ”

Danfoss said: “We condemn the war, fully support the sanctions and continue to use resources to support affected communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people.”

As for the information about the use of the brand’s products in the technique of the Russian army, they began an investigation.

Sweeping economic sanctions appear to be taking a heavy toll on Russia’s defense industry.