Russia uses new North Korean rocket system in Ukraine

Captures via X

Russia is now confirmed to be using North Korean-made multiple rocket launch systems in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov released intercepted video footage showing a North Korean M1991 240mm multiple rocket launcher (MRL) inside a Russian military hangar.

The vehicle appeared to be undergoing modifications, including the installation of protective screens to counter Ukrainian FPV drone attacks.

The M1991 is capable of firing 240mm rockets to ranges between 40 and 60 kilometers. The launcher features 22 tubes mounted on the rear of a truck chassis and can deliver a heavy volume of fire over a wide area, making it especially lethal against fortified positions and concentrated troop formations.

It marks the first visual confirmation of the M1991’s presence in Russian service, though earlier reports of its deployment had surfaced as far back as November 2024.

While the M1991 is not as accurate as newer precision-guided systems, its raw firepower adds another threat to Ukrainian forces already contending with North Korean short-range ballistic missiles and artillery.

