type here...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about its intended mission.

Ukrainian military personnel recovered the remains of the drone and noted its unusual configuration, which lacked an explosive payload but featured advanced navigation hardware.

The drone was fitted with a newly developed 16-element antenna, according to Serhiy Beskrestnov, a radio technology expert also known as Serhiy Flash. In a technical analysis of the recovered system, Beskrestnov suggested that the antenna was designed to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, which have proven effective in jamming or spoofing satellite navigation signals.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The most likely explanation is that the warhead was replaced with a wooden block to reduce weight, allowing for extended flight time,” Beskrestnov said. “This would enable it to fly across Ukrainian airspace and collect data on how the new antenna performs against electronic countermeasures.”

This drone variant, the report said, may be part of a broader effort by Russian forces to test hardware in live combat scenarios. The absence of an explosive warhead and inclusion of sophisticated electronics suggest the primary goal was reconnaissance and systems evaluation rather than destruction.

Ukrainian officials have previously accused Russia of using the battlefield as a live testing environment for developing military technology. While Russia continues to rely heavily on Shahed-series drones for long-range strikes, modifications such as these could indicate evolving tactics and new efforts to enhance drone survivability against air defenses and jamming equipment.

The drone’s discovery follows multiple reports of Russian forces adapting their unmanned aerial systems in response to Ukraine’s improving counter-drone capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM)...

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Mayman VTOL drone shows full autonomy in field test

Aviation

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.