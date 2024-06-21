Friday, June 21, 2024
Russia reportedly loses Ka-29 helicopter to friendly fire

By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian Ka-29 naval combat helicopter was shot down over occupied Crimea, and four crew members were killed.

Russian propagandists claimed that their helicopter was downed due to a large-scale Ukrainian attack on Russian forces. According to them, Ukraine has begun employing a new strategy: simultaneous attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

“They [the Ukrainians] used a new tactic. Simultaneous attacks with USVs and UAVs. To repel the boat attack, aircraft need to be launched, and to counter UAVs, airborne targets need to be destroyed. But these actions do not work well together for us,” Russian sources stated.

Furthermore, the Russians revealed that the Ka-29 helicopter was mistakenly shot down by its own Pantsir-S1 air defense system. This friendly fire incident highlights the challenges and confusion faced during complex, multi-faceted engagements.

The Ka-29, known by its NATO designation as Helix-B, is an assault transport helicopter that has been in service since the 1980s. Designed for both troop transport and combat, it can accommodate two pilots and 16 troops. The helicopter is equipped with four suspension points for carrying rockets, guns, bombs, and anti-tank missiles. Over 60 units have been produced.

Russian forces have increasingly relied on the Ka-29 to intercept kamikaze USVs, which pose a growing threat to its warships.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

