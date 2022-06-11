Russia lost ‘significant’ number of military vehicles in its invasion of Ukraine

Russia has reportedly lost a significant number of military vehicles and heavy equipment so far in its invasion of Ukraine.

In the 108 days since Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has lost more than two and a half thousand vehicles and pieces of equipment, according to open-source-intelligence analysts who scrutinize photos and videos on social media.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, which counts Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine based on photographs sent from the front lines, says that Russia is now visually confirmed to have lost at least 2539 military vehicles and pieces of equipment since it began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 11 that Russia had also lost 1,419 tanks, 3,466 armored vehicles, 712 artillery systems, 222 multiple launch rocket systems, 97 surface-to-air missiles, 178 helicopters, 212 airplanes, 579 drones, and 13 warships and boats.

Russia may have lost a significant number of the invasion force it sent into Ukraine as its offensive continues to struggle in the face of stiff resistance, British military intelligence has said.

Analysts have suggested that Russia’s slow advance in the Donbas could eventually open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement to the war.