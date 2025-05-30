type here...

Russia launches kamikaze drone from Mi-8 helicopter

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

Russian forces have begun combat deployment of the jet-powered Dan-M drone, launching it from Mi-8 helicopters in a tactic aimed at extending the drone’s range while minimizing operational costs.

Russian media released footage showing the drone being deployed from rotary-wing aircraft operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS).

This method of air-launching the Dan-M provides greater stand-off distance and flexibility compared to ground-based launches, Russian outlets claim.

Previously, Ukrainian defense sources had reported use of these drones launched from occupied Crimea during attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The Dan-M, originally designed as a training target for air defense units, has now been adapted into a kamikaze drone capable of carrying a high-explosive payload. According to technical data, the drone is powered by a small turbojet engine and launched from a ground platform using a solid-fuel booster. Its compact design and radar-evading shape allow for low observability.

Flight specifications released by open sources indicate that the Dan-M has a flight duration of up to 40 minutes, cruising speeds between 400 and 750 km/h, and an operational ceiling of up to 9,000 meters. With its small size — 4.6 meters long and a wingspan of 2.7 meters — and a warhead estimated at around 40 kilograms, the drone is engineered for precision strikes against ground targets.

Once reconfigured as a one-way attack drone, it becomes a cost-effective, albeit limited-range, cruise missile substitute.

While its relatively short flight time restricts its reach to targets within a few hundred kilometers, analysts say the Dan-M poses a challenge to Ukrainian air defenses due to its speed and altitude flexibility. The drone’s ability to execute complex flight paths and withstand high-G maneuvers increases its survivability against short-range air defense systems.

The reported May 29 attack marks the first recorded instance of Dan-M drones being used in combat operations, confirming earlier Ukrainian reports about their deployment from occupied Crimea.

