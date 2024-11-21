type here...

Russia launches ICBM towards Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine early Wednesday morning, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

The missile, fired at 5 a.m. from the Kapustin Yar test range in the Astrakhan region, reportedly targeted the city of Dnipro, specifically the “Pivdenmash” aerospace plant.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the attack involved warheads from the multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV) of an ICBM, though the exact missile type has not been confirmed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the missile launch, condemning it as an attempt by Russia to use Ukrainian territory as a laboratory for new weapons. “Russia is treating Ukraine like a testing ground,” Zelensky said, underlining the broader implications of such an attack.

Experts are currently analyzing fragments to determine the characteristics and specifications of the missile used. A second missile launch was reported from the same Kapustin Yar site at approximately 3 p.m., but no further details have been released.

Several sources indicate that the weapon involved may have been a RS-26 missile, referred to by NATO as SS-X-31. The RS-26 is a highly secretive, mobile ICBM system, with little publicly available information regarding its capabilities.

The development of the RS-26 missile reportedly began in the early 2000s, with the first test launch occurring in September 2011. Unconfirmed reports suggest the missile has a launch weight of approximately 40-50 tons and is capable of delivering up to four warheads over a range of 2,000 to 6,000 kilometers. The launch vehicle for the RS-26 is believed to be the Belarus-made MZKT-79291 chassis.

These attacks come amidst continued tensions in the region, raising significant concerns over Russia’s expanding military strategies and use of advanced strategic weaponry in the conflict. The deployment of an ICBM—even in a non-nuclear configuration—has sparked concerns among defense analysts about potential escalations and the message that Russia intends to send to both Ukraine and the international community.

The “Pivdenmash” plant, also known as the Southern Machine-Building Plant, is a significant industrial facility in Ukraine, historically involved in aerospace and missile production. The targeted strike has raised concerns about further damage to Ukraine’s defense manufacturing capabilities and Russia’s continued targeting of strategic assets within Ukrainian territory.

