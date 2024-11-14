Russia inks first Su-57 export deal

Russia has officially signed its first export contracts for the Su-57E, the export version of its fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

The announcement was made by Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport, during the Airshow China event in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. Mikheev highlighted that introducing such advanced products to the market is a critical step for Russia’s military-technical cooperation and defense industry.

“The economic impact is clear—our presence on global markets,” Mikheev said. “Our partners want to buy Russian weapons that are reliable and proven.” This statement underscores Russia’s ongoing efforts to position its defense technologies in the competitive international arms market.

The Su-57E, developed by Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and produced at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant, is a fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter designed by Sukhoi. The aircraft is capable of engaging all types of airborne targets, whether in long-range or close combat scenarios, and can strike both ground and naval targets while bypassing sophisticated air defense systems. The Su-57 made its maiden flight on January 29, 2010, and the first operational unit was delivered to the Russian Armed Forces in late 2020.

The Su-57E’s specifications are designed to attract international buyers, featuring a maximum takeoff weight of 34,000 kg and a flight range of 7,800 km when utilizing in-flight refueling. Powered by two engines generating 14,500 kgf of thrust each, the fighter is capable of reaching a speed of 1,350 km/h at low altitude. The aircraft also boasts supermaneuverability, making it suitable for diverse mission requirements, from air dominance to precision ground attacks.

The Su-57 Felon, as it is known by its NATO reporting name, is a key part of Russia’s strategy to enhance its influence in the global defense market. By showcasing the Su-57E at international airshows like Airshow China, Moscow aims to secure its footprint among nations seeking advanced military capabilities. The export version is expected to bolster Russia’s portfolio of defense exports, bringing additional financial returns and strategic partnerships.