Russia hides Tu-160 bombers in America’s shadow

Russia has quietly redeployed its Tu-160 strategic bombers to Anadyr airbase in the country’s far east, just 500 kilometers from the U.S. state of Alaska — a move analysts call a paradoxical attempt to protect its aircraft from Ukrainian drone attacks by bringing them closer to its principal geopolitical adversary.

According to a report from Defense Express, satellite imagery shows at least two Tu-160, known by NATO as “Blackjack,” deployed at Anadyr (also called Ugolny) airfield. The base, located over 6,600 kilometers from Ukraine, has no road access, relying instead on airlift and seasonal maritime supply.

The relocation follows a wave of precision Ukrainian drone attacks under the “Spider Web” campaign, which damaged or destroyed multiple Russian bombers. After suffering losses at key bases such as Engels and Olenya, the Russian military appears to be moving strategic assets to its remotest facilities.

What makes this development particularly striking is the geographic choice. By stationing bombers near U.S. territory, Moscow is attempting to insulate them from further Ukrainian strikes — even if that means placing them closer to American surveillance networks and response infrastructure. It is a strategic contradiction that underscores Russia’s shifting threat perception: the Kremlin is now more concerned with drone raids from Kyiv than deterrence posture toward Washington.

🔻Satellite images of 🇷🇺 Anadyr Airbase as of June 7, 00:09 UTC The airbase housed 2 Tu-160 (Blackjack). After Ukrainian strikes on Russian airbases, Russia has dispersed its Tu-160 strategic bombers across multiple locations. One of the Tu-160s from Belaya Airbase arrived at… pic.twitter.com/uvDaBbFyi1 — AviVector (@avivector) June 7, 2025

While Tu-160s were used infrequently in 2023 and early 2024, their presence in strike operations has increased. Ukrainian officials confirmed launches on May 26 and June 6. Intelligence assessments suggest Russia may be preparing another long-range cruise missile attack between June 9 and 12.

Despite its protective value, Anadyr presents logistical constraints. Fuel, munitions, and maintenance operations are harder to sustain at such a remote post. Yet Moscow appears willing to accept those challenges to avoid further losses of its limited bomber fleet.

By moving its aircraft to the edge of U.S. airspace, Russia is signaling both vulnerability and calculation — hiding from Ukraine at the doorstep of the United States.