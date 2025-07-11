Russia develops Mi-80 to replace iconic Hip helicopter

Russia has launched work on a next-generation multirole helicopter designed to replace the long-serving Mi-8/17 “Hip” series, according to Russian defense industry sources.

The new platform, designated Mi-80, is expected to build on the Mi-171A3 design but with key upgrades, including advanced rotor blades and more powerful engines. The program’s stated goals include reducing production costs, consolidating manufacturing at Kazan Helicopter Plant and Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, and increasing maximum takeoff weight to 14 tons. The Mi-80 is envisioned as the primary replacement for all Mi-8 helicopters by 2030.

“The helicopter will feature a state-of-the-art onboard avionics suite capable of automatic and manual operation both day and night, including over terrain lacking visual landmarks,” Russian defense industry officials told local media.

Innovations in the Mi-80 include a reinforced fuselage built with extensive use of polymer composite materials. The redesigned rotor system features a high-efficiency X-shaped tail rotor and composite main rotor blades with improved aerodynamic performance. Crash-resistant fuel tanks have been positioned in the lower fuselage compartments beneath the cargo-passenger cabin floor to enhance safety.

According to sources, the project remains at the technical specification stage due to unresolved funding issues. Development is projected to take at least five years once financing is secured.

The Mi-8 “Hip,” introduced in the 1960s, has become one of the most widely used helicopters in history, serving in both military and civilian roles across dozens of countries. Replacing this iconic workhorse presents both engineering and logistical challenges for the Russian defense industry, which is already under pressure from sanctions and resource constraints.

If completed as planned, the Mi-80 would represent Russia’s effort to modernize its helicopter fleet and maintain production lines at two of its major rotary-wing facilities.