Russia deploys rare TOR-M2KM system on Sevastopol beach

By Dylan Malyasov
In Sevastopol, located in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian forces have stationed a TOR air defense system above a public beach.

This was reported by the partisan group “ATESH” on July 1, accompanied by photographs documenting the placement.

“Once again, the occupying forces have chosen an ‘ideal’ location for their anti-aircraft missile system, placing it directly above a beach, thereby endangering the local population,” ATESH stated in their report.

The TOR system spotted is a rare configuration, the 9K331MKM TOR-M2KM, mounted on a KamAZ truck chassis. The TOR-M2KM is designed as a modular system, which can be mounted on various platforms, including ships and stationary sites. It is a modification of the TOR-M2E system.

The combat elements of the TOR-M2KM complex include the autonomous combat module 9A331MK-1 and the anti-aircraft missile module 9M334, equipped with four 9M9331 guided missiles. This configuration is designed to provide versatile deployment options and enhance air defense capabilities.

The deployment of such a sophisticated air defense system in a civilian area raises significant concerns about the safety of the local population. The use of public spaces for military purposes has been a controversial strategy, often criticized for its potential to put civilians at risk.

