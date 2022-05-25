Russia deploys Cold War-era T-62 tanks to Ukraine

The Russian Army has reportedly deployed its Cold War-era T-62 medium tanks to areas they have occupied.

Photos emerged on social media today reportedly showing the freight train carrying a convoy of older T-62 medium tanks arriving in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which was captured by Russians.

The 1960s-era T-62 is a Soviet medium battle tank. The first prototype of the T-62 was completed in 1959. In 1961 this tank was officially accepted to service with the Soviet Army.

Russia is likely facing “a shortage” of modern tanks and trying to make up the deficit with outdated combat vehicles.

The team of researchers at the Oryx blog, who have been compiling photo and video evidence, has reported that Russia is now visually confirmed to have lost 700 tanks since it began its invasion of Ukraine three months ago.

According to open-source-intelligence analysts, Russia has lost 18 T-64s; 417 T-72s; 133 T-80s; 20 T-90s; and 112 unknown tanks.