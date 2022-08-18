Russia converts “stolen” Ukrainian helicopter into drone

Russian Helicopters Holding Company, part of Rostec State Corporation, has unveiled a new remotely piloted aircraft system at the “Army 2022” arms expo.

“BAS-750 is the “big brother” of the BAS-200 drone. It continues the line of multifunctional unmanned systems capable of solving a wide range of tasks. These are search works, geodesy, cartography, monitoring of agricultural lands, roads, reservoirs, oil and gas infrastructure facilities, power supply lines, communications and pipelines, as well as cargo transportation. The drone is capable of delivering cargo weighing up to 200 kilograms by air at a speed of 180 km/h,” said Oleg Yevtushenko, Executive Director of Rostec.

The BAS-750 is intended for aerial video surveillance and monitoring, cargo transportation and delivery and radio relay. The drone is capable of carrying up to 200kg of cargo and flying over 150km.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“In a typical configuration, rotary-wing drones are equipped with an optoelectronic system, five day-night all-round cameras, and the ability to return to the point of departure even in the absence of satellite navigation data,” said Oleg Gulyaev, First Deputy General Director of the Russian Helicopters holding.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian AK1-3 Sanka helicopter has apparently become the base for the new remotely piloted aircraft system.

According to some reports, like one from Wing.com.ua, the unveiled drone combines Belarus’ remotely piloted kit installed with the Ukrainian AK1-3 helicopter, which was delivered to Russia before 2013.

The AK1-3 Sanka is a two-seat, three-bladed, single-engine light utility helicopter manufactured by the Ukrainian-based Aerocopter company.