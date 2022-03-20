Russia carries out 1403 airstrikes in Ukraine since start of invasion

The Russian Armed Forces have carried out 1403 airstrikes in Ukraine since the start of the invasion, according to the spokesperson for the coutnry’s Ministry of Defense.

“Since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has launched 291 missile strikes; has used 459 ground, sea and air-based missiles; and conducted 1,403 air raids,” Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

As noted by the spokesperson, the main ground targets of the Russian forces were Ukrainian cities and villages, namely industrial infrastructure facilities, schools, hospitals, national historical and religious shrines, densely populated residential areas.

Furthermore, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of bombing a theatre where civilians were sheltering in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov told the BBC that between 1,000 and 1,200 people had sought refuge in the building.

He also noted that those Russian occupying forces were trying to continue their offensive against Ukraine, but without success.