Russia begins mass production of grenade-launching drone

Russia has begun mass production of a new multi-launch attack drone designed to deliver multiple grenade strikes from the air, according to a May 20 report from the state-affiliated Izvestia news outlet.

The drone, named “Golub,” is a quadcopter unmanned aerial system equipped with an internal drum magazine capable of holding up to 12 fragmentation grenades typically used in under-barrel grenade launchers. Designed for targeting unarmored vehicles and enemy personnel, the drone has already completed field trials in the so-called “special military operation zone,” the outlet said.

In a statement to Izvestia, a developer from Stratim—identified only by the callsign “Obi-Wan”—said the drone has been used effectively in combat, with its loadout also supporting 82mm mortar rounds capable of damaging soft-skin targets.

The Golub (Dove ) drone reportedly has a range of 10 kilometers, a flight ceiling of 500 meters, and a maximum speed of 60 kilometers per hour. With a 30-minute flight time, it is operated by a single pilot using Russian-built “Low Blizzard” anti-jamming communication gear, intended to counter electronic warfare measures.

“The Golub stands out from similar systems by carrying its payload internally, like a conventional bomber, instead of using external mounts,” said Andrei Bezrukov, head of the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies. “This improves aerodynamic performance, lowers energy consumption, and extends operational range.”

A rotating camera system provides both navigation and targeting. The system operates day or night, switching to thermal imaging in low-light conditions.