Russia adds ‘Cope Cages’ to Buk air defense systems

New images circulating on Russian social media reveal that Russian forces have been modifying their SA-11 Buk medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems in an attempt to enhance their protection against Ukrainian strike drones.

The modifications include steel armor plating around the radar unit and the addition of anti-drone netting, commonly known as “cope cages”, which have previously been used on Russian tanks and other armored vehicles.

As Ukrainian drone strikes continue to target Russian military infrastructure and equipment, Russia has resorted to makeshift defenses to safeguard its modern air defense systems from these threats. The SA-11 Buk, a self-contained, road-mobile, medium-range SAM system, is designed to engage aircraft, cruise missiles, and drones, but Ukrainian forces have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to evade or overwhelm Russian air defenses.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The use of cope cages, initially introduced to protect Russian tanks and armored vehicles from drone and missile attacks, has now been extended to air defense systems. While this modification suggests growing concern within Russian forces about the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone operations, it is unclear how much protection these improvised measures provide.

Analysts have pointed out that adding armor and netting to a mobile air defense system could hinder its operational effectiveness, potentially affecting radar performance, missile launch capabilities, and overall mobility.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on long-range strike drones to target Russian military positions, logistics hubs, and air defense systems deep inside occupied territory. The rapid evolution of low-cost, mass-produced drones has posed a serious challenge to Russia’s traditional air defense network, forcing Moscow to adopt field-expedient solutions like those seen on the Buk system.