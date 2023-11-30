Royal Navy deploys second warship to Arabian Gulf

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the United Kingdom has announced the deployment of HMS Diamond, the second warship to be sent to the Arabian Gulf.

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed that HMS Diamond is en route to join Operation Kipion, a strategic maritime initiative aimed at safeguarding the UK’s interests in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean.

This deployment underscores the UK’s steadfast commitment to regional security, marking a significant reinforcement of naval presence in the Gulf. The Type 45 Destroyer is poised to act as a deterrent against disruptive actions by hostile actors aiming to jeopardize maritime security.

As part of Operation Kipion, HMS Diamond will play a pivotal role in ensuring the freedom of navigation in the region, reassuring merchant vessels, and maintaining the unimpeded flow of trade. It will collaborate with HMS Lancaster, deployed to the area last year, along with three mine hunters and a Royal Fleet Auxiliary support ship.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps emphasized the critical importance of the Middle East in global security, citing recent incidents like the renewed conflict in Israel and Gaza and the unlawful seizure of MV Galaxy Leader by the Houthis in the Red Sea. He highlighted the necessity for increased UK presence to safeguard national interests amid an increasingly unstable global landscape.

The deployment of HMS Diamond comes amid growing concerns about maritime security, especially at chokepoints that are crucial to international trade routes. This move signifies the UK’s unwavering commitment to upholding security in the region and safeguarding global maritime interests.

Operation Kipion, established as a significant maritime presence in the Gulf and the Indian Ocean, involves multiple vessels dedicated to maintaining open and secure trade routes. Royal Navy’s continuous presence in the region since 1980, and its involvement in Operation Kipion since 2011, underscores its enduring commitment to regional stability.

HMS Diamond, equipped with a Wildcat helicopter, is set to significantly enhance the UK’s efforts to ensure maritime security. The Wildcat helicopter has proven instrumental in HMS Lancaster’s operations, including interceptions of illegal drugs and weapons smuggling in international waters.

The deployment of HMS Diamond, one of the Royal Navy’s most advanced vessels, is a substantial reinforcement of international efforts to safeguard maritime security in a region crucial to global trade.

The Gulf’s waters serve as vital routes for merchant shipping, including tankers transporting a considerable portion of the UK’s liquefied natural gas supply. Approximately 50 large merchant ships navigate through the Bab-el-Mandeb daily, connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, while around 115 major merchant vessels traverse the Strait of Hormuz.