Roshel pledges to open new facility in Ukraine

Roshel, a Canadian armored vehicle manufacturer, plans to invest tens of millions of dollars in a new production facility in Ukraine.

In an interview with “Ekonomichna pravda,” CEO Roman Shimonov confirmed the decision, highlighting the company’s goal to create hundreds of new jobs and cater to both the Ukrainian and European markets.

“Ukraine has a robust infrastructure inherited from the Soviet era, much of which is underutilized. There is affordable electricity, a skilled workforce, emerging production chains, and many highly educated individuals. We see a significant difference when hiring Ukrainians compared to those from other regions lacking a manufacturing culture,” Shimonov stated.

Roshel employs 200 people who are displaced from Ukraine, and many of them express a desire to return home. Shimonov indicated that the company plans to employ some of these individuals at the new Ukrainian plant.

Roshel’s primary product is the Senator armored vehicle in several configurations, with 1,140 units already delivered to the Defense Forces. Ukraine acquires these vehicles through partnerships and direct purchases.

Currently, Roshel is one of the largest armored vehicle manufacturers in Canada, producing various configurations of the Senator, including the APC, ERV, MRAP, and Senator Pickup. These vehicles are designed for diverse applications such as cargo transport, counter-UAV systems, and mortar installations. Additionally, the company is developing a new 8×8 project.

This investment in Ukraine not only aims to enhance Roshel’s production capabilities but also supports the local economy by providing job opportunities and leveraging the existing infrastructure.