Rheinmetall unveils hybrid tank and air defense system

Rheinmetall, the German defense giant, has introduced a groundbreaking hybrid of the Pz.87 tank (a Swiss variant of the Leopard 2) and the Skyranger 35 air defense turret at Eurosatory 2024.

This innovative system represents the next step in mobile air defense, following the success of the Gepard system currently aiding Ukrainian forces against Russian drone and missile attacks.

The Skyranger 35, equipped with a single barrel 35mm Oerlikon cannon, offers a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute and a firing range of up to 4 kilometers.

Despite having one barrel, it matches the Gepard’s firing speed and utilizes programmable AHEAD air burst munition, creating fragmentation clouds that enhance hit probability against aerial threats.

Son of Gepard. Rheinmetall’s SkyRanger 35 on a Leopard 2 hull is an ideal air defence system for armoured infantry brigades. The AHEAD air burst munition delivers effect without needing a second barrel. pic.twitter.com/ib8zfVhv7B — Nicholas Drummond (@nicholadrummond) June 17, 2024

Ukraine has shown interest in these systems and is considering mounting the Skyranger on Boxer and Lynx armored vehicle chassis.

The Skyranger 35 system is capable of countering subsonic cruise missiles and kamikaze drones, making it a robust option for protecting critical infrastructure.