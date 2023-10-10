Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations.

The upgraded version of the combat-proven M109 self-propelled howitzer modified with the Rheinmetall L52 155mm, 52-caliber cannon was unveiled at the AUSA 2023 warfare show.

BAE Systems says the M109-52 is a significant, low-risk, high-performance upgrade to the current 39-caliber cannon and provides the additional range required in large-scale combat operations.

“We’ve demonstrated that the integrated system of the M109-52 is a viable solution for long-range precision fires modernization needs,” said Dan Furber, director of Ground Vehicle Production for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “Integrating these two highly capable and proven artillery systems provides stable designs and predictable performance.”

BAE Systems’ ability to integrate the proven M109 with proven cannon platforms like the L52 will quickly deliver expanded interoperability on day one with battlefield partners. The L52 artillery cannon is used by nine NATO and allied partner nations’ tactical artillery forces.

As noted by the Rheinmetall, the exceptional L52 armament currently in service in Ukraine and with eight global allied users delivers a significant increase in range, precision and lethality.