Report: Ukraine’s IRIS-T deal may cover 10 launchers, 500 missiles

Ukraine could receive up to ten IRIS-T air defense systems and hundreds of interceptor missiles under a €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion) contract with Germany’s Diehl Defence, according to analysis published by Defense Express.

The deal, signed on May 28 in Berlin, represents one of the largest air defense procurements for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the contract with Diehl Defence was formalized during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Germany. Though the ministry did not disclose quantities or delivery timelines, analysts suggest that the funds—part of Germany’s €5 billion annual military assistance commitment—could translate into a considerable inventory of IRIS-T systems and munitions.

The analysis notes that the deal is effectively a domestic German procurement and not an export sale, which reduces costs. The IRIS-T family includes the SLS variant, with a 12-kilometer engagement range, and the SLM, capable of intercepting targets at up to 40 kilometers. Ukraine currently employs both versions. A longer-range SLX model, offering up to 80 kilometers of coverage, is still in development.

Estimates are largely based on a prior Bundestag-approved purchase from summer 2023, where six IRIS-T SLM launchers and 216 missiles cost €950 million. This breaks down to roughly €158 million per battery and 36 interceptors. Using the same pricing, analysts assess that Ukraine’s new contract could provide ten SLM systems and around 500 missiles—or fewer systems if additional munitions are prioritized.

The exact mix remains unclear, but a combination of SLM and SLS systems is likely, given Ukraine’s layered air defense strategy. The Defense Express report also suggests Ukraine may eventually field the SLX variant, potentially making it the first operator of the next-generation system—particularly if it proves effective against ballistic threats.

While the German government has refrained from providing detailed breakdowns, Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed Berlin’s long-term support.

Funding for the IRIS-T package will be covered entirely by Germany, under its pledge to back Ukraine with €5 billion in military aid annually through 2027.