Germany signs $2.5B deal to supply Ukraine with IRIS-T systems

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced a new €2.2 billion ($2.5 billion) contract with Germany’s Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T air defense systems and associated missiles.

The announcement came during Umerov’s visit to Berlin, where he accompanied President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of a high-level Ukrainian delegation. The visit coincided with Germany’s unveiling of a new €5 billion ($5,6 billion) military aid package for Ukraine.

Umerov stated that, “a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for Ukraine,” adding that “the total value of the contract is 2.2 billion euros.” The minister did not provide details on the delivery timeline or the scale of production.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a press briefing, Umerov also said Germany would finance the acquisition of long-range strike systems for Ukraine worth several hundred million euros. While exact figures and system types were not disclosed, the remarks suggest a continued push by Berlin to enhance Ukraine’s precision strike capability.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed the broader support package on Wednesday but refrained from releasing specific details. As noted by German officials, this limited transparency reflects a deliberate policy of restricted public disclosure around military assistance to Kyiv.

The IRIS-T, developed by Diehl Defence, is a medium-range surface-to-air missile system designed to intercept a variety of airborne threats, including cruise missiles, helicopters, and drones. Ukrainian forces have already employed earlier versions of the system with some operational success.

Germany has emerged as one of Ukraine’s primary defense partners in Europe. This latest contract indicates sustained investment in strengthening Ukrainian air defenses as the war enters a third year and Russian aerial strikes continue to target infrastructure and civilian areas.

The contract further underscores Berlin’s evolving defense policy under Chancellor Merz, who has backed continued arms transfers to Kyiv while encouraging other NATO allies to expand their own support.