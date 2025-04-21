Raytheon to begin production of drone interceptors in UAE

Raytheon has signed an agreement with the UAE’s Tawazun Council to begin production of its Coyote counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) interceptor in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from Raytheon, the term sheet was signed by Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, and Matar Al Romaithi, Sector Chief of Defense and Security Industry Affairs at Tawazun Council. The signing was witnessed by U.S. Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong and H.E. Dr. Nasser Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council.

“This agreement supports the U.S. defense industrial base by delivering increased capacity and resilience in a high-demand mission area,” said Al Mheiri. “It’s a testament to the strength of our partnership with Tawazun and the shared vision to drive innovation and readiness through trusted collaboration.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Raytheon’s Coyote system, currently in use by U.S. forces, has been combat-tested and is considered vital in countering the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial systems. Local production of the interceptor will allow for faster delivery and expanded deployment flexibility for both Emirati and allied forces in the region.

The Coyote family includes multiple launchable effects, known as LE variants, which are designed to support a range of missions, including surveillance, precision strike, electronic warfare, and communications. These variants provide warfighters with the tools needed to detect, identify, and defeat aerial threats with precision from various platforms.

In addition to C-UAS operations, Raytheon noted that the Coyote LE supports beyond-line-of-sight engagements, enhancing battlefield awareness and delivering tailored effects in contested environments.