Thursday, May 27, 2021
type here...

Raytheon secures $16,7M contract modification for mine countermeasure assets

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Raytheon courtesy photo

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday that Raytheon Missiles and Defense has received $16,7 million modification to a previously awarded contract to procure production Airborne Mine Neutralization Systems. 

The contract modification, from Naval Sea Systems Command, incorporates additional contract options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this action to $68,550,513.

Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and is expected to be completed by March 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also added that if all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2027.

Raytheon says the vehicle Airborne Mine Neutralization System, or AMNS, is the U.S. Navy’s standard for airborne mine clearance, has been designed to counter this threat.

AMNS neutralizes moored and bottom mines while operating from sea- and land-based MH-60S helicopters. By using helicopters as a central platform, mine clearance has become safer.

Mines are first identified by the AN/AQS-20A sonar system or other mine countermeasure assets. The AMNS then identifies the location of the mines and neutralizes the target.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

About us

Support

Subscribe

Get In Touch

© Defence Blog