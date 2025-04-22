Rare Ukrainian heavy fighting vehicle seen in new imagery

A rare prototype of Ukraine’s heavy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), known as the BMP-55, has surfaced in new photographs shared across social media.

The BMP-55, developed by the Kharkiv Armored Repair Plant, exists as a single prototype and was designed as part of a modernization proposal to convert outdated T-55 tanks into heavily armored IFVs.

The combat vehicle was engineered by repurposing the T-55 chassis, removing the tank turret, and relocating the engine and transmission to the front of the hull. This configuration allows for a rear-mounted ramp, facilitating safer dismount operations for infantry under armored protection.

According to available specifications, the rear armor of the BMP-55 is rated at 40mm, capable of withstanding 14.5mm armor-piercing rounds, providing protection consistent with NATO Level 4 standards. The vehicle’s belly armor is composed of composite layers designed to protect against TM-57 anti-tank mine blasts, meeting NATO Level 5 standards.

The BMP-55 offers full perimeter protection against RPG-7 grenade attacks, except at the rear, and claims to withstand anti-tank mine detonations. One of its key features is the rear ramp system, designed to facilitate the rapid movement of troops, supplies, and casualties in and out of the fighting compartment under armor cover.

The vehicle weighs approximately 28.5 tons without armament and is crewed by three personnel, with space for ten dismounted troops. The engine and transmission are integrated into a single modular unit that can be quickly replaced in the field. Optional enhancements include frontal and side explosive reactive armor (ERA) and a roof-mounted thermal cover conforming to the “Snatch-Chile” standard.

The BMP-55 was primarily conceived as an export solution, aiming to offer nations a cost-effective pathway to upgrade surplus T-55 tanks into modern heavy IFVs.

There are no verified reports of the BMP-55 participating in combat operations to date.

CORRECTION: The story was corrected to note that the BMP-55 was developed not by the Kharkiv Design Bureau of Machine Building but by the Kharkiv Armored Repair Plant.