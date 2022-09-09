Friday, September 9, 2022
Rare Russian fighting vehicle fell into hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Soldiers have captured the newest variant of the iconic Soviet-era BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle. 

The upgraded Russian infantry fighting vehicle reportedly has been captured during an offensive to retake the Russian-held south, marking the first confirmed loss of the BMP-2M

The modern and rare BMP-2M combat vehicle is armed with a new Berezhok turret with Kornet anti-tank guided missile and AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher.

According to TASS, the BMP-2M is also outfitted with panoramic sighting and surveillance devices with the night vision capability. The new R-168 Akveduk radio station mounted on the infantry fighting vehicle is capable of steadily operating under enemy jamming.

The BMP-2M is designated to transport personnel to the front line, boost troops’ mobility, armament and protection.

The Russian Ministry of Defense signed a 10-year contract with the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau (KBP), a subsidiary of Rostec’s High-Precision Weapons holding, for the delivery of upgraded BMP-2M fighting vehicles in October 2017.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

