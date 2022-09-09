Rare Russian fighting vehicle fell into hands of Ukrainian Soldiers

Ukrainian Soldiers have captured the newest variant of the iconic Soviet-era BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle.

The upgraded Russian infantry fighting vehicle reportedly has been captured during an offensive to retake the Russian-held south, marking the first confirmed loss of the BMP-2M

The modern and rare BMP-2M combat vehicle is armed with a new Berezhok turret with Kornet anti-tank guided missile and AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to TASS, the BMP-2M is also outfitted with panoramic sighting and surveillance devices with the night vision capability. The new R-168 Akveduk radio station mounted on the infantry fighting vehicle is capable of steadily operating under enemy jamming.

The BMP-2M is designated to transport personnel to the front line, boost troops’ mobility, armament and protection.

The Russian Ministry of Defense signed a 10-year contract with the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau (KBP), a subsidiary of Rostec’s High-Precision Weapons holding, for the delivery of upgraded BMP-2M fighting vehicles in October 2017.