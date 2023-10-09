Rafael unveils new air defense systems at AUSA

Israeli defense firm Rafael has unveiled its new air defense systems at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) defense show.

Rafael USA, a subsidiary of Rafael, has displayed mock-up products of the Skyceptor and Skyhunter air defense systems.

The Skyceptor is a new generation of hit-to-kill air and missile defense interceptor. It is an advanced multimission interceptor designed for “plug-and-play” insertion into the Patriot Family or other fielded air and missile defense systems.

As noted by the company, integrated easily into a variety of engagement scenarios.

A variant of the Stunner hit-to-kill missile, the highly advanced SkyCeptor interceptor is developed to defeat short- to medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles and other advanced air defense threats. The SkyCeptor missile costs a fraction of other hit-to-kill interceptors.

Rafael says the SkyCeptor interceptor could be an ideal land-based missile defense solution for other nations including the United States.

The Skyhunter is the U.S. version of the IRON DOME system offered by Raytheon and Rafael. SkyHunter interceptor can be integrated into the U.S. Army’s Multi-Mission Launcher (MML) and other V-SHORAD systems.

Based on Iron Dome, SkyHunter can be produced in the United States to expand availability and capacity for the U.S. and its allies.

These systems protect at the lowest layer.