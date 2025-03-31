type here...

Rafael tests modular C-UAS weapon system

screengrab from video posted to social media

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed a new field test of its TYPHOON 30 Remote Weapon Station (RWS), the company announced Monday.

Conducted in Israel, the test focused on the system’s ability to counter unmanned aerial threats and demonstrated its modular deployment capabilities.

In a statement, Rafael said the trial showcased the TYPHOON 30’s “enhanced ability to neutralize drones at various ranges” and highlighted the platform’s flexibility when mounted on a 20-foot modular surface. The company describes the TYPHOON 30 as a combat-proven system that continues to evolve in response to operational needs across multiple environments.

Rafael says the system’s counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capability has been tested and refined in field conditions, with ongoing updates driven by frontline feedback and shifting threat profiles. According to the company, the TYPHOON 30 is engineered to protect critical infrastructure and military positions against a growing range of low-cost and easily deployed aerial threats.

The system integrates advanced targeting and tracking technologies, allowing it to engage drones at multiple distances with precision. The company has not disclosed full technical specifications or the exact range demonstrated in the latest test.

The modularity of the TYPHOON 30 was a key focus during the field event. Rafael highlighted the system’s adaptability, which allows it to be configured quickly for different mission sets and platforms. Mounted on a standardized 20-foot module, the weapon station can be deployed in fixed or mobile roles with minimal logistical burden.

As noted by Rafael, “The TYPHOON 30’s combat-proven C-UAS capabilities continue to evolve, addressing current battlefield challenges and protecting strategic assets while constantly being evaluated to readily improve and adapt.”

The growing threat from commercial and military-grade drones has pushed many defense manufacturers to accelerate development of short-range air defense systems.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

