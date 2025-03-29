Putin’s paranoia: guards search honor troops

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s deep personal security concerns were again on full display during a recent visit to Murmansk, where members of his security detail were seen individually searching honor guard soldiers assigned to a ceremonial event.

According to images and video shared from the March visit, a Federal Protective Service (FSO) officer conducted physical searches of each servicemember in the honor guard before Putin laid a wreath at a local war memorial. The inspection reportedly focused on detecting explosives or hidden weapons. Although the guards carried ceremonial rifles, Russian media reports indicate they were not loaded with ammunition.

The extra layers of personal security come amid ongoing speculation surrounding Putin’s fears for his own safety—concerns that have become increasingly visible. In recent years, the Russian president has made public appearances from behind protective glass barriers and is often accompanied by multiple aircraft, even during domestic travel.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Even during military parades on Red Square, FSO officers have been documented searching armored vehicles and disarming ceremonial units.

The president’s heightened caution has led to renewed comparisons with the 1981 assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who was killed during a military parade by his own troops. Analysts suggest that such historical precedents may weigh heavily on Kremlin security planning, particularly during high-profile public events.

Putin’s Murmansk visit came amid a series of tightly controlled engagements and served as another reminder of the extent to which the Russian leadership now perceives threats—potentially even from within its own ranks.

The Kremlin has not commented publicly on the security procedures observed at the Murmansk event.