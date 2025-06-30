Polish robotic mules join EU military trials

Polish PIAP Institute has begun field testing its autonomous ground system, PIAP MULES, at the European Defense Agency’s (EDA) high-profile HEDI OPEX 2025 campaign, taking place at a military training ground near Rome, Italy.

On June 5, the experimental campaign officially launched at the Italian Armed Forces’ CEPOLISPE training area, near the capital. Organized under the European Hub for Defense Innovation (HEDI), OPEX 2025 is the first initiative of its kind in Europe, aiming to accelerate the integration of advanced autonomous technologies across the continent’s militaries.

As noted by the institute, six leading European technology providers are participating in the campaign. Łukasiewicz – PIAP is representing Poland with its modular system PIAP MULES, which draws on previous work with the PIAP HUNTeR and PIAP IBIS platforms. Testing began on June 9 and will continue through the end of July in cooperation with European military units operating in live, terrain-based scenarios.

In a statement, Łukasiewicz – PIAP said its PIAP MULES system is designed for autonomous logistics missions, medical evacuation (CASEVAC), and reconnaissance in demanding multidomain operational environments. The vehicle features autonomous mobility and data exchange capabilities with other unmanned systems and command infrastructure using standardized communications interfaces.

“This participation confirms the readiness of our technology to operate in challenging operational conditions. We are proud to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative that brings innovation directly into the defense domain,” said Professor Piotr Szynkarczyk, Director of Łukasiewicz – PIAP.

The OPEX campaign is a core component of the EDA’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge technology within EU armed forces. Through coordinated experimentation involving industry, end-users, and research institutions, HEDI provides a joint platform for rapid testing and deployment of defense innovations.

The trials being conducted in Italy involve both land and aerial unmanned systems operating in coordinated scenarios that simulate modern battlefield challenges. According to the organizers, the goal is to assess not only the technical performance of these systems, but also their ability to operate seamlessly alongside conventional forces.

PIAP MULES’ interoperability functions, particularly its communications integration with command-and-control (C2) networks, reflect growing demand for scalable and networked solutions in NATO-aligned forces. The platform’s utility in logistics, casualty evacuation, and battlefield surveillance is seen as especially relevant to future conflict environments characterized by mobility, dispersed units, and digital coordination.

The campaign also reflects a broader push within the EU to promote strategic autonomy in defense technology and reduce dependency on external suppliers. By placing European-developed systems under rigorous operational testing, EDA hopes to bring functional, deployable solutions closer to the battlefield.