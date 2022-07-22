Polish-made ‘kamikaze’ drone slam into Russian military camp

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine released Friday footage that appears to show a Warmate loitering munition striking a Russian military camp in occupied Enerhodar, in the northwest Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the military intelligence service, the Soldiers used precision “suicide” drones to take out the targets.

“Using kamikaze drones, a blow was struck at the tent camp and enemy vehicles, including a truck with anti-aircraft guns and BM-21 Grad… as a result of the attack, 3 Rashists [Russian Soldiers] were killed, 12 were injured,” the military intelligence service said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

It was earlier reported that three Ukrainian kamikaze drones had struck Russian targets at the premises of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar. The nuclear power plant’s reactors were undamaged and the radiation background was normal.

Russian-backed Zaporizhia Oblast occupation administration head Vladimir Rogov claimed that Ukrainian “terrorists,” likely referring to Ukrainian troops, attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with kamikaze UAVs, which are highly accurate and unlikely to have risked damage to the Zaporizhzhia NPP nuclear reactors.

The Warmate is a loitering munition developed by Polish company WB Electronics. A loitering munition is a weapon system category in which the munition loiters around the target area for some time, searches for targets, and attacks once a target is located. The system is characterized by a lightweight structure and the ability to perform various types of missions.

The system design permits its installation on vehicles (cars, APCs) and integration of the Ground Control Station and the Ground Data Terminal with onboard vehicle systems. The Warmate constitutes a good alternative for anti-tank guided missiles with its capability to operate in a significantly larger radius, allowing comfortable detection and observation of the potential target in a relatively large time span (the flight time is ca. 70 minutes).