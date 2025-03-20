type here...

Polaris unveils MRZR Alpha XP light tactical vehicle

By Colton Jones
Polaris Industries has officially introduced the MRZR Alpha XP, a next-generation light tactical vehicle designed to meet the evolving operational needs of expeditionary forces.

The company announced the new platform on March 20, highlighting its enhanced power capabilities and adaptability for modern military missions.

According to Polaris, the MRZR Alpha XP features 5kW of exportable power, eliminating the need for a separate generator and freeing up space for additional mission-essential equipment. “With 5kW of exportable power, the MRZR Alpha XP delivers unmatched performance to handle the mission power demands of expeditionary forces,” the company said in a statement.

The MRZR Alpha XP is part of the MRZR Alpha Family, a lineup of light tactical vehicles engineered for greater durability, payload capacity, and mobility than previous iterations. According to Polaris, the new vehicle offers a 225-mile range at gross vehicle weight (GVW) and can carry up to 2,000 pounds of payload, accommodating a four-person crew while supporting various combat, reconnaissance, and logistics missions.

As military forces seek more adaptable platforms capable of integrating communications, network systems, and air defense technology, the MRZR Alpha XP provides a flexible solution. Polaris emphasizes that its latest vehicle is not only built for rugged environments but is also backed by the company’s extensive experience as a global leader in off-road vehicle manufacturing.

The MRZR series has been widely adopted by the U.S. military and allied forces, providing light tactical mobility in diverse operational conditions. The MRZR Alpha XP builds upon this legacy, incorporating modernized features to support emerging battlefield requirements while maintaining a compact, highly maneuverable design.

