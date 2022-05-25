Poland requests new air-defense radar from the United States

Aerospace giant Raytheon announced on its Twitter account that the Polish government has submitted a Letter of Request to the U.S. Government for Lower Tier and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).

The next-generation radar is intended to counter hypersonic weapons and is built for the U.S. Army by Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

LTAMDS has three antenna arrays – a primary array on the front, and two secondary arrays on the back. They work together, detecting and engaging multiple threats from any direction at the same time.

The primary array is about the same size as the array for the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System, but it has more than twice the power. The radar is designed for the U.S. Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense system, but it will also preserve existing military customers’ investment in the Patriot system.

The new LTAMDS radar will replace the U.S. Army’s Patriot radars and operate on the Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense network.