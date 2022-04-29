Poland confirms that Ukraine receives hundreds of T-72 tanks

Poland’s prime minister has confirmed the country has sent main battle tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments.

Warsaw has provided more than 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine in recent weeks, the country’s national radio broadcaster reported.

As per the reports of the Information Radio Agency (IAR), in addition to the tanks, Poland has also deployed several hundred infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Warsaw has already shipped seven billion Polish zlotys worth of equipment to Ukraine. Self-propelled howitzers 2C1 and multiple rocket launchers are among the weapons that Ukraine received from Poland.

This comes after reports emerged that Poland reportedly transferred the first shipment of Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine, a few weeks ago. Ukraine has also claimed to have Polish Warmate drones, that are comparable to the American Switchblade kamikaze drones.

Russian troops are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine, and the Kremlin are claimed that the campaign was going as planned, despite significant losses.