Poland confirms buying 250 Abrams tanks in SEPv3 configuration

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński confirmed Wednesday that Warsaw will buy 250 M1 Abrams tanks from the United States.

“We have very good news for you. Really soon, as we expect first deliveries already next year, our army will add a large number of the state-of-the-art Abrams tanks – the most modern in the world, as the latest version has just been added to American armament,” said Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński announcing the deal at the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade headquarters in Wesoła.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak also said that Poland will receive the latest configuration of Abrams tank – Systems Engineering Plan (SEP) version 3 (v3) and a further dozen tracked vehicles for training.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The state-of-the-art M1A2 SEPv3 configuration features technological advancements in communications, fire control and lethality, reliability, sustainment and fuel efficiency, plus upgraded armor. Additionally, the SEPv3 Abrams is designed to seamlessly accept future upgrades.

The SEPv3 configuration further modernizes the tank that has set the global standard for four decades. The Abrams main battle tank is built to confront and destroy enemy forces using unrivaled firepower, maneuverability and shock effect. With its manually loaded, 120mm M256 smoothbore cannon, the Abrams can overmatch against armored vehicles, personnel and even low-flying aircraft.

Poland’s Defence Minister also added that the government program was worth $6 billion (23.3 billion zlotys).

“Of course, the tanks are the essential part of the price, but the program also includes logistics and training packages. Furthermore, we have money earmarked for infrastructure development, as well as for something extremely important, purchase of ammunition” – he said.

Błaszczak also said that strengthening of Poland’s defensive capabilities was “an answer to challenges that we’ve been facing in terms of international security, and our task is to deter the potential aggressor”. “We all know who this aggressor is and what potential dangers are possible. Therefore, this is a swift and firm response to those dangers” – he explained.