Poland buys more K2 tanks

South Korea’s government announced Wednesday that it has finalized a $6 billion export agreement with Poland for an additional batch of K2 Black Panther tanks, marking the first major arms deal under President Lee Jae Myung.

According to Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed the conclusion of negotiations with Hyundai Rotem, the tank’s manufacturer.

While specific terms of the contract are expected to be released in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter say the deal covers 180 tanks—matching the scale of a previous 2022 agreement—making it Korea’s largest single-system weapons export to date.

“The government consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to technology transfer and military cooperation, earning Poland’s deep trust through various policy supports such as defense export financing,” DAPA said in a statement.

An official signing ceremony involving senior officials from both countries is being scheduled. The agreement comes after months of delay attributed to domestic political upheaval in South Korea following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief martial law declaration last December, as well as contract-related disagreements between Seoul and Warsaw.

Despite those challenges, DAPA credited the breakthrough to a “one-team” approach involving close coordination between South Korea’s ministries of foreign affairs, defense, and finance. The new deal underscores growing defense cooperation between the two countries and enhances Seoul’s standing as an emerging global defense supplier.

Under the agreement, 63 of the 180 K2 tanks will be assembled in Poland through a joint arrangement between Hyundai Rotem and Polish state-run defense group PGZ. The deal also includes upgraded tank configurations, technology transfer, and full maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) support—raising the overall value above the initial 2022 export, which was worth 4.5 trillion won for the same number of tanks.

The move is also aligned with the European Union’s recently announced “ReArm Europe Plan,” which emphasizes localized defense production and joint procurement within the bloc. Establishing tank production and support infrastructure in Poland strengthens long-term cooperation and may serve as a springboard for additional European contracts.

Warsaw became Seoul’s largest defense customer in 2022 after signing a $22 billion multi-system arms package that included 180 K2 tanks, 212 K9 self-propelled howitzers, 48 FA-50 fighter jets, and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers. With this latest tank order, Poland further cements its role as a key European partner in Korea’s defense export strategy.

President Lee has publicly supported expanding the country’s defense industry, calling it a central pillar of future economic growth. During his campaign, Lee pledged to personally lead strategic defense export meetings and promote Korean defense systems as reliable options for NATO and other allied partners.

The K2 Black Panther, developed by Hyundai Rotem, is regarded as one of the most advanced main battle tanks in production. It is designed for high mobility, digital fire control, and layered armor protection, with strong interoperability potential across NATO-aligned forces.