Plasan to display its modular electric vehicle at AUSA

Israeli armored products maker Plasan will showcase some of its latest weapon systems including modular Electric Vehicle during this year’s Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) conference.

Plasan plans to unveil All-Terrain Electric Mission Module (ATeMM) at the U.S. Army’s largest conference.

The ATeMM is a modular electric vehicle that can link to a legacy 4×4 providing 2,500 lbs of additional payload, enough off board vehicle power to power an Light BN Assault CP for several days, while enhancing mobility with 3,800ft lb of torque to the driven axle.

The new vehicle can be easily connected to any leading vehicle by a unique, patented “3 point fast connection” that enables the combined platform to perform as a 6×6 synchronized, flexible, and agile platform, allowing the operator a simple and transparent driving experience.

Harvesting energy from the wheels, the ATeMM can also provide off-board vehicle power (OBVP) for external systems and equipment.

The ATeMM increases payload, operational flexibility, and traction while maintaining maneuverability.