Peru to buy South Korea’s K2 tanks

South Korea’s K2 Black Panther main battle tank will soon be joining the ranks of Peru’s military, marking a major expansion in the deployment of this advanced armor platform across continents.

According to Mason, a South Korean defense expert who shared the update on their X page, Peru has finalized the decision to acquire K2 tanks from Hyundai Rotem.

“After Poland, Peru will be a K2 Black Panther tank user,” Mason noted, adding that the number of units has already been decided. Both sides are now working on the specifics, including system configurations, maintenance protocols, training programs, and delivery timelines, all under an ‘executive contract’.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The K2 Black Panther, known for its advanced digital systems, potent firepower, and high maneuverability, is a key component of South Korea’s military export portfolio.

This is breaking news.

After Poland, Peru will be a K2 Black Panther tank user. (And Romania)

The quantity of units has already been decided, and Peru has previously decided to use it, Hyundai Rotem said.

Both are coordinating the system options, maintenance, training, and… pic.twitter.com/8uq74rCr6N — ハク Mason (@mason_8718) November 18, 2024

Hyundai Rotem, the manufacturer, sees this deal as a testament to the tank’s growing reputation in the international defense market.

The K2 is equipped with a 120mm/55 caliber smoothbore cannon, a highly efficient automatic loader, and an advanced fire control system that allows it to track and engage targets even while moving. Its operational capabilities, coupled with high survivability against both conventional and asymmetric threats, make it a valuable asset for armored units across diverse environments.

Peru’s acquisition comes on the heels of similar deals in Europe, where Poland is already in the process of integrating the K2 into its armed forces and Romania is considering acquiring.

The choice of the K2 by Peru underscores the tank’s versatility and the growing defense ties between South Korea and countries beyond the Asia-Pacific and European theaters. Hyundai Rotem is expected to work closely with the Peruvian Armed Forces to tailor the tanks to meet specific operational needs, ensuring smooth integration into Peru’s existing defense infrastructure.