Pentagon to ship Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the country will supply its Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in an upcoming aid package.

The U.S. announced on 19 January a new aid package yet, worth $2.5 billion, which includes 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers (APCs) with 20 mine rollers.

“The 59 Bradley IFVs included in this package, together with the 50 Bradleys previously committed on January 6, and the 90 Stryker APCs will provide Ukraine with two brigades of armored capability,” the news release says.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The vehicles come with three types of missiles, tens of thousands of artillery and mortar rounds, and additional HIMARS and other air defense systems.

New aid is aimed at getting as many weapons to Ukrainian forces as possible, before spring sets in and an expected increase in fighting begins.

In total, the United States has committed more than $27.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $29.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $26.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24, 2022.