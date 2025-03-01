Pentagon deploys Strykers to US-Mexico border

The Pentagon has ordered the deployment of up to 3,000 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, including soldiers from a motorized brigade equipped with Stryker combat vehicles, according to defense officials speaking to The Washington Post.

The decision, approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, comes amid growing tensions over border security and ongoing concerns about drug cartels and illegal migration.

The troops, primarily from the 4th Infantry Division’s 2nd Stryker Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, will be joined by units specializing in engineering, intelligence, and public affairs. The deployment includes 20-ton armored Stryker combat vehicles, which are designed for rapid response in complex operational environments. Officials from U.S. Northern Command and the Pentagon have not publicly commented on the deployment order.

The move follows reports that Hegseth warned Mexican officials the U.S. military is prepared to take unilateral action against drug cartels if Mexico does not take stronger measures to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration. The remarks were made during a January 31 call with senior Mexican military officials, during which Hegseth urged Mexico to disrupt collusion between its government and criminal organizations.

Mexican officials reportedly reacted with shock and anger, interpreting the comments as a possible indication that the U.S. could conduct military strikes inside Mexico. The prospect of unilateral action has raised concerns within the Mexican government, given the long history of U.S. intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

The decision to send thousands of U.S. troops to the southern border underscores the Pentagon’s increasing role in border security operations, as the U.S. government continues to grapple with record-high levels of illegal crossings and cartel-related violence. The deployment of Stryker combat vehicles, traditionally used in urban warfare and rapid-response missions, signals a shift toward enhanced military presence in response to the growing security challenges along the border.

The U.S. military has periodically provided support to border enforcement operations, primarily through logistical and surveillance assistance, but this latest deployment marks one of the largest recent mobilizations of active-duty forces to the region. It remains unclear how long the troops will remain stationed at the border or if further escalations are being considered.