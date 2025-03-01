type here...

Mexico ‘shocked’ by US military threat over cartels

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reportedly warned Mexican officials that the U.S. military is prepared to take unilateral action against drug cartels if Mexico fails to curb fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

The remarks were made during a January 31 call with senior Mexican military officials, where Hegseth urged greater efforts to address the collusion between Mexico’s government and criminal organizations, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Mexican officials were reportedly shocked and angered by the comments, interpreting them as a suggestion that the U.S. might conduct military strikes inside Mexico. This raised concerns within the Mexican government, given the historic sensitivity of U.S. intervention in the country’s affairs.

A Pentagon readout of the call, released earlier this month, stated that Hegseth emphasized safeguarding the United States and its citizens. He highlighted the role of Mexico’s armed forces in disrupting cartel activities and stressed the importance of continued efforts to curb illegal migration into the U.S. The official summary also reiterated a commitment to bilateral military cooperation.

Hegseth has previously declined to rule out military action against Mexican drug cartels. In a Fox News interview, he stated that “all options will be on the table”, in reference to operations targeting cartel groups after President Donald Trump designated them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. His remarks in the interview occurred on the same day as the conversation with Mexico’s military leadership.

Despite his strong language, Hegseth insisted that any action would ultimately be the president’s decision. While the Pentagon continues to push for stronger cooperation with Mexico in combatting transnational crime, the latest warnings underscore the growing tensions between Washington and Mexico City over border security and cartel violence.

